4A West Regional Cross County Results

The 4A West Regional High School Cross County Meet was held yesterday in Rock Springs at the White Mountain Golf Course. In the Boys team race, Evanston won the title with 33 team points. Laramie was second with 67 points. Rock Springs finished third (70 points) and Green River boys finished sixth (132 points).

In the Girls competition, Casper Natrona won the regional title with 35 points with Evanston second at 64 points. Laramie finished third (67 points) with the Rock Springs Lady Tigers fourth (75 points). Green River was sixth.

Here are the placings of Tiger and Wolves runners who finished in the top 25:

Girls Division

Hannah Shuler (RS) – 7th, Shaunti Longfellow (RS) – 9th, Syd Shannon (RS) – 12th, Madison York (GR) – 14th, Kaisa Arnell (GR) – 20th, Alex Riley (RS) – 22nd

Boys Division

Marcos Valerio (GR) – 3rd, David Medina (RS) – 8th, Jayson Caudell (RS) – 9th, Thomas Murphy (RS) – 14th, Taden Morrell (RS) – 15th, Tanner Adam (GR) – 17th, Kadyn Druce (RS) – 24th