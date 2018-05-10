4A West Regional Soccer Begins Today; View Schedule Here

The 4A West Regional play for boys and girls soccer begins today in Green River. All games will be played at Wolves Stadium. Here is today’s scheule:
4A West Girls
(#6) Evanston vs (#3) Jackson @ 1 p.m. (Loser Out Game)
(#5) Green River vs (#4) Natrona @ 5 p.m. (Loser Out Game)
4A West Boys
(#6) Evanston vs (#3) Rock Springs @ 3 p.m. (Loser Out Game)
(#5) Jackson vs (#4) Natrona @ 7 p.m. (Loser Out Game)
The Green River Wolves boys and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers both received first round byes and will start their Regional Tournament play on Friday.
