4A West Regional Soccer Begins Today; View Schedule Here

The 4A West Regional play for boys and girls soccer begins today in Green River. All games will be played at Wolves Stadium. Here is today’s scheule:

4A West Girls

(#6) Evanston vs (#3) Jackson @ 1 p.m. (Loser Out Game)

(#5) Green River vs (#4) Natrona @ 5 p.m. (Loser Out Game)

4A West Boys

(#6) Evanston vs (#3) Rock Springs @ 3 p.m. (Loser Out Game)

(#5) Jackson vs (#4) Natrona @ 7 p.m. (Loser Out Game)

The Green River Wolves boys and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers both received first round byes and will start their Regional Tournament play on Friday.