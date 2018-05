4A West Regional Track Meet Set For Friday & Saturday in Jackson

The 4A West Regional Track Meet begins today at Jackson High School, in Jackson as track and field athletes look to qualify for next week’s State Track Meets in Casper.

The 4A West Regional Track Meet begins today at Jackson High School, in Jackson as track and field athletes look to qualify for next week’s State Track Meets in Casper.

The schedule of events can be viewed below

Friday 12:00 Start:

1:00 pm – 800 meter finals

1:30 pm – 100 girls high hurdles prelims 110 boys high hurdles prelims

2:15 pm – 100 meter prelims

3:00 pm – 300 meter hurdles prelims

4:00 pm – 200 meter prelims

4:45 pm – 3200 meter run finals

5:30 pm – 400 meter relay finals

6:15 pm – 400 meter prelims

7:00 pm – 1600 meter sprint medley relay finals

Friday Field Events:

12:00 pm – boys triple jump, girls discus, boys pole vault

2:00 pm – girls triple jump, boys discus, Girls Pole Vault

Saturday: Field Events:

9:00 am: girls shot put, boys long jump, girls high jump

12:00 pm: boys shot put, girls long jump, boys high jump

Running Events:

10:00 am – 3200-meter relay finals

11:00 am – 100 girls high hurdles finals

110 boys high hurdles finals

12:15 pm – 100-meter finals

LUNCH

2:00 pm – 400-meter finals

2:35 pm – 1600 meter finals

4:00 pm – 300-meter hurdles finals

4:30 pm – 200-meter finals

5:30 pm – 1600 meter relay finals