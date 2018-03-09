4A/3A State Basketball Update

Teams are halfway through the first day of play at the Wyoming High School 4A/3A State Basketball tournament. Here are the scores that are available.

4A Girls

Consolation Round:

Rock Springs 59 Evanston 51 Evanston Eliminated.

Natrona 55 Kelly Walsh 35 Kelly Walsh Eliminated.

Semi-Finals:

Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne East – 4:30pm

Cheyenne Central vs. Campbell County – 6pm



4A Boys

Consolation Round:

Cheyenne East 81 Rock Springs 75 Rock Springs Eliminated.

Natrona 73 Cheyenne Central 65 Cheyenne Central Eliminated.

Semi-Finals:

Sheridan vs. Kelly Walsh – 7:30pm

Campbell County vs. Evanston – 9pm



3A Girls

Consolation Round:

Worland 43 Cody 39 Cody Eliminated.

Lyman 52 Rawlins 44 Rawlins Eliminated.

Semi-Finals:

Powell vs. Douglas – 4:30pm

Buffalo vs. Star Valley – 6pm

3A Boys

Consolation Round:

Worland 65 Pinedale 55 Pinedale Eliminated.

Lander 74 Newcastle 63 Newcastle Eliminated.

Semi-Finals:

Rawlins vs. Cody – 7:30pm

Riverton vs. Buffalo – 9pm