Teams are halfway through the first day of play at the Wyoming High School 4A/3A State Basketball tournament. Here are the scores that are available.
4A Girls
Consolation Round:
Rock Springs 59 Evanston 51 Evanston Eliminated.
Natrona 55 Kelly Walsh 35 Kelly Walsh Eliminated.
Semi-Finals:
Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne East – 4:30pm
Cheyenne Central vs. Campbell County – 6pm
4A Boys
Consolation Round:
Cheyenne East 81 Rock Springs 75 Rock Springs Eliminated.
Natrona 73 Cheyenne Central 65 Cheyenne Central Eliminated.
Semi-Finals:
Sheridan vs. Kelly Walsh – 7:30pm
Campbell County vs. Evanston – 9pm
3A Girls
Consolation Round:
Worland 43 Cody 39 Cody Eliminated.
Lyman 52 Rawlins 44 Rawlins Eliminated.
Semi-Finals:
Powell vs. Douglas – 4:30pm
Buffalo vs. Star Valley – 6pm
3A Boys
Consolation Round:
Worland 65 Pinedale 55 Pinedale Eliminated.
Lander 74 Newcastle 63 Newcastle Eliminated.
Semi-Finals:
Rawlins vs. Cody – 7:30pm
Riverton vs. Buffalo – 9pm
Be the first to comment on "4A/3A State Basketball Update"