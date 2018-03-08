4A/3A State Basketball Update

Teams are halfway through the first day of play at the Wyoming High School 4A/3A State Basketball tournament. Here are the scores that are available.

4A Girls

(#2E) Thunder Basin 46 (#3W) Rock Springs 35

(#4E) Cheyenne East 53 (#1W) Evanston 50 OT

(#3E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#2W) Kelly Walsh – 4:30pm

(#4W) Natrona vs. (#1E) Campbell County – 6pm

4A Boys

(#3E) Sheridan 73 (#2W) Rock Springs 64

(#4W) Kelly Walsh 53 (#1E) Cheyenne East 41

(#3W) Natrona vs. (#2E) Campbell County – 7:30pm

(#4E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#1W) Evanston – 9pm

3A Girls

(#2W) Powell 42 (#3E) Worland 39

(#1E) Douglas 66 (#4W) Cody 48

(#3W) Lyman vs. (#2E) Buffalo – 4:30pm

(#4E) Rawlins vs. (#1W) Star Valley – 6pm

3A Boys

(#2E) Rawlins 57 (#3W) Pinedale 46

(#1W) Cody 51 (#4E) Worland 50

(#3E) Newcastle vs. (#2W) Riverton – 7:30pm

(#4W) Lander vs. (#1E) Buffalo – 9pm