4A/3A West Regional Basketball Update

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to come away with the win over Natrona County. The Lady Tigers claim the 3rd place spot in the 4A West Region. They will face the 4A East second seed Thunder Basin Lady Bolts.
The Rock Springs Tigers fell short as they fell to the Evanston Red Devils. The Tigers finished second in the 4A West Region and will face the 4A East third seed Sheridan Broncs in the first round of the state tournament.
Here are your updated scores and schedules from Today’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:
Girls
4A West
Rock Springs 60 – Natrona County 45 Rock Springs takes 3rd Place in the 4A West Regional Tournament. Rock Springs will play the number two seed 4A East in the first game at state.
Evanston 53 – Kelly Walsh 51 Evanston finishes 1st
3A West
Lyman 46 Mountain View 38 Mountain View Eliminated. Lyman qualifies for the state tournament.
Cody 71 Lander 56
Lyman vs. Cody/Lander winner – 2:30pm 3rd Place
Star Valley vs. Powell – 5:30pm 1st Place
Boys
4A West
Natrona 46 – Kelly Walsh 41
Evanston 77 – Rock Srings 58 Rock Springs takes second place
3A West
Pinedale 56 – Mountain View 51 Pinedale qualifies for the state tournament.
Lander 70 – Star Valley 61
Pinedale vs. Lander – 4pm 3rd Place
Riverton vs. Cody – 7pm 1st Place
