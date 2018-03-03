4A/3A West Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:
Girls
4A West
Rock Springs 60 – Natrona County 45 Rock Springs takes 3rd Place in the 4A West Regional Tournament. Rock Springs will play the number two seed 4A East in the first game at state.
Evanston vs. Kelly Walsh – 1pm 1st Place
3A West
Lyman 46 Mountain View 38 Mountain View Eliminated. Lyman qualifies for the state tournament.
Cody vs. Lander – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Lyman vs. Cody/Lander winner – 2:30pm 3rd Place
Star Valley vs. Powell – 5:30pm 1st Place
Boys
4A West
Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona – 11:30am 3rd Place
Rock Springs vs. Evanston – 2:30pm 1st Place
3A West
Pinedale vs. Mountain View – 11am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Lander vs. Star Valley – 12:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Pinedale/Mountain View winner vs. Lander/Star Valley winner – 4pm 3rd Place
Riverton vs. Cody – 7pm 1st Place
