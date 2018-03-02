4A/3A Wyoming Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:

With 46 seconds left in the game, a steal and layup by junior Derek Lionberger the Tigers took the lead by one and were able to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans.

The

Girls

4A West at Jackson:

Thursday, March 1:

#4 Rock Springs 62 #5 Jackson 47 Jackson Eliminated. Rock Springs qualifies for the state tournament.

#3 Natrona 66 – Green River 32 Green River Eliminated.

Friday, March 2:

Evanston 47 – Natrona County 41

#1 Kelly Walsh 47 – Rock Springs 39



3A West at Pinedale:

Thursday, March 1:

(#3S) Star Valley 48 (#2N) Cody 34

(#1S) Lyman 55 (#4N) Riverton 45

(#3N) Lander 50 (#2S) Mountain View 44

(#1N) Powell 44 – Pinedale 25

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Cody 47 – Riverton 35

Mountain View 54 – Pinedale 31 Pinedale Eliminated

Semi-Finals:

Star Valley 54 – Lyman 49

Powell 55 – Lander 44

Boys

4A West at Jackson:

Thursday, March 1:

#5 Natrona 58 – #4 Green River 56 Green River is elimiated.

#3 Rock Springs 49 – #6 Jackson 47 Rock Springs advances to state.

Friday, March 2:

Rock Springs 49 – #2 Kelly Walsh 48

#1 Evanston 68 – Natrona County 53

3A West at Pinedale:

Thursday, March 1:

(#2S) Mountain View 57 (#3N) Lander 46

(#1N) Riverton 44 (#4S) Lyman 24

(#2N) Cody 68 – Pinedale 51

(#1S) Star Valley 61 – (#4N) Powell 51

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Lander 62 – Lyman 42 Lyman Eliminated.

Pinedale 63 – Powell 52

Semi-Finals:

Riverton 44 – Mountain View 38.

Cody 60 – Star Valley 39 Cody Qualifies for state.