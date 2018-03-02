4A/3A Wyoming Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:
With 46 seconds left in the game, a steal and layup by junior Derek Lionberger the Tigers took the lead by one and were able to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans.
The
Girls
4A West at Jackson:
Thursday, March 1:
#4 Rock Springs 62 #5 Jackson 47 Jackson Eliminated. Rock Springs qualifies for the state tournament.
#3 Natrona 66 – Green River 32 Green River Eliminated.
Friday, March 2:
Evanston 47 – Natrona County 41
#1 Kelly Walsh 47 – Rock Springs 39
Thursday, March 1:
(#3S) Star Valley 48 (#2N) Cody 34
(#1S) Lyman 55 (#4N) Riverton 45
(#3N) Lander 50 (#2S) Mountain View 44
(#1N) Powell 44 – Pinedale 25
Friday, March 2:
Consolation Round:
Cody 47 – Riverton 35
Mountain View 54 – Pinedale 31 Pinedale Eliminated
Semi-Finals:
Star Valley 54 – Lyman 49
Powell 55 – Lander 44
Boys
4A West at Jackson:
Thursday, March 1:
#5 Natrona 58 – #4 Green River 56 Green River is elimiated.
#3 Rock Springs 49 – #6 Jackson 47 Rock Springs advances to state.
Friday, March 2:
Rock Springs 49 – #2 Kelly Walsh 48
#1 Evanston 68 – Natrona County 53
3A West at Pinedale:
Thursday, March 1:
(#2S) Mountain View 57 (#3N) Lander 46
(#1N) Riverton 44 (#4S) Lyman 24
(#2N) Cody 68 – Pinedale 51
(#1S) Star Valley 61 – (#4N) Powell 51
Friday, March 2:
Consolation Round:
Lander 62 – Lyman 42 Lyman Eliminated.
Pinedale 63 – Powell 52
Semi-Finals:
Riverton 44 – Mountain View 38.
Cody 60 – Star Valley 39 Cody Qualifies for state.
