4A/3A Wyoming West Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers were both able to punch their ticket to state. The Tigers defeated Jackson 49-47, while the Lady Tigers defeated the Jackson Lady Broncs, 62-47. Both the Green River High School Boys and Girls Basketball teams have been eliminated.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers both square off against Kelly Walsh tomorrow. The boys play at 5:30 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m. Listen to both games live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.

The Evanston Red Devils boys and girls face Natrona County tomorrow. The girls play at 4 p.m. and the 5:30 p.m.

Girls

4A West at Jackson:

#1 Kelly Walsh and #2 Evanston have each earned a first round bye and have already qualified for the state tournament.

Thursday, March 1:

#4 Rock Springs 62 #5 Jackson 47 Jackson Eliminated. Rock Springs qualifies for the state tournament.

#3 Natrona 66 – Green River 32 Green River Eliminated.

Friday, March 2:

Natrona vs. #2 Evanston – 4pm

Rock Springs vs. #1 Kelly Walsh – 7pm



3A West at Pinedale:

Thursday, March 1:

(#3S) Star Valley 48 (#2N) Cody 34

(#1S) Lyman 55 (#4N) Riverton 45

(#3N) Lander 50 (#2S) Mountain View 44

(#1N) Powell 44 – Pinedale 25

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Cody vs. Riverton – 9am LOSER OUT!

Lander vs. Pinedale – 10:30am LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Star Valley vs. Lyman – 3:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Lander vs. Powell – 5pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Boys

4A West at Jackson:

Thursday, March 1:

#5 Natrona 58 – #4 Green River 56 Green River is elimiated.

#3 Rock Springs 49 – #6 Jackson 47 Rock Springs advances to state.

Friday, March 2:

Rock Springs vs. #2 Kelly Walsh – 5:30pm

Natrona vs. #1 Evanston – 8:30pm

3A West at Pinedale:

Thursday, March 1:

(#2S) Mountain View 57 (#3N) Lander 46

(#1N) Riverton 44 (#4S) Lyman 24

(#2N) Cody 68 – Pinedale 51

(#1S) Star Valley 61 – (#4N) Powell 51

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Lander vs. Lyman – Noon LOSER OUT!

Pinedale vs. Powell – 1:30pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Mountain View vs. Riverton – 6:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Cody vs. Star Valley – 8pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.