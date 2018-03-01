4A/3A Wyoming West Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:

Girls

4A West at Jackson:

#1 Kelly Walsh and #2 Evanston have each earned a first round bye and have already qualified for the state tournament.

Thursday, March 1:

#4 Rock Springs 62 #5 Jackson 47 Jackson Eliminated. Rock Springs qualifies for the state tournament.

#6 Green River vs. #3 Natrona – 7pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Friday, March 2:

Green River/Natrona winner vs. #2 Evanston – 4pm

Rock Springs vs. #1 Kelly Walsh – 7pm

Saturday, March 3:

Friday 4pm loser vs. Rock Springs/Kelly Walsh loser – 10am 3rd Place

Friday 4pm winner vs. Rock Springs/Kelly Walsh winner – 1pm 1st Place



3A West at Pinedale:

Thursday, March 1:

(#3S) Star Valley 48 (#2N) Cody 34

(#1S) Lyman 55 (#4N) Riverton 45

(#3N) Lander 50 (#2S) Mountain View 44

(#4S) Pinedale vs. (#1N) Powell – 5pm

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Cody vs. Riverton – 9am LOSER OUT!

Lander vs. Pinedale/Powell loser – 10:30am LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Star Valley vs. Lyman – 3:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Lander vs. Pinedale/Powell winner – 5pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, March 3:

Friday 10:30am winner vs. Star Valley/Lyman loser – 8am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Cody/Riverton winner vs. Friday 5pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

8am winner vs. 9:30am winner – 2:30pm 3rd Place

Star Valley/Lyman winner vs. Friday 5pm winner – 5:30pm 1st Place

Boys

4A West at Jackson:

#1 Evanston and #2 Kelly Walsh have each earned a first round bye and have already qualified for the state tournament.

Thursday, March 1:

#5 Natrona vs. #4 Green River – 5:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

#6 Jackson vs. #3 Rock Springs – 8:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Friday, March 2:

Jackson/Rock Springs winner vs. #2 Kelly Walsh – 5:30pm

Natrona/Green River winner vs. #1 Evanston – 8:30pm

Saturday, March 3:

Friday 5:30pm loser vs. Friday 8:30pm loser – 11:30am 3rd Place

Friday 5:30pm winner vs. Friday 8:30pm winner – 2:30pm 1st Place

3A West at Pinedale:

Checking record vs. highest team in the quadrant not involved in the tie, Riverton gets #1 seed over Cody, because the Wolverines swept the head-to-head games vs. Lander, whereas the Broncs didn’t.

Thursday, March 1:

(#2S) Mountain View 57 (#3N) Lander 46

(#1N) Riverton 44 (#4S) Lyman 24

(#3S) Pinedale vs. (#2N) Cody – 6:30pm

(#4N) Powell vs. (#1S) Star Valley – 8pm

Friday, March 2:

Consolation Round:

Lander vs. Lyman – Noon LOSER OUT!

Pinedale/Cody loser vs. Powell/Star Valley loser – 1:30pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Mountain View vs. Riverton – 6:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Pinedale/Cody winner vs. Powell/Star Valley winner – 8pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, March 3:

Friday 1:30pm winner vs. Mountain View/Riverton loser – 11am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Lander/Lyman winner vs. Friday 8pm loser – 12:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

11am winner vs. 12:30pm winner – 4pm 3rd Place

Mountain View/Riverton winner vs. Friday 8pm winner – 7pm 1st Place