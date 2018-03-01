4A/3A Wyoming West Regional Basketball Update

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 4A/3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:
Girls
4A West at Jackson:
#1 Kelly Walsh and #2 Evanston have each earned a first round bye and have already qualified for the state tournament.
Thursday, March 1:
#4 Rock Springs 62 #5 Jackson 47 Jackson Eliminated. Rock Springs qualifies for the state tournament.
#6 Green River vs. #3 Natrona – 7pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Friday, March 2:
Green River/Natrona winner vs. #2 Evanston – 4pm
Rock Springs vs. #1 Kelly Walsh – 7pm
Saturday, March 3:
Friday 4pm loser vs. Rock Springs/Kelly Walsh loser – 10am 3rd Place
Friday 4pm winner vs. Rock Springs/Kelly Walsh winner – 1pm 1st Place
Thursday, March 1:
(#3S) Star Valley 48 (#2N) Cody 34
(#1S) Lyman 55 (#4N) Riverton 45
(#3N) Lander 50 (#2S) Mountain View 44
(#4S) Pinedale vs. (#1N) Powell – 5pm
Friday, March 2:
Consolation Round:
Cody vs. Riverton – 9am LOSER OUT!
Lander vs. Pinedale/Powell loser – 10:30am LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals:
Star Valley vs. Lyman – 3:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Lander vs. Pinedale/Powell winner – 5pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Saturday, March 3:
Friday 10:30am winner vs. Star Valley/Lyman loser – 8am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Cody/Riverton winner vs. Friday 5pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
8am winner vs. 9:30am winner – 2:30pm 3rd Place
Star Valley/Lyman winner vs. Friday 5pm winner – 5:30pm 1st Place
Boys
4A West at Jackson:
#1 Evanston and #2 Kelly Walsh have each earned a first round bye and have already qualified for the state tournament.
Thursday, March 1:
#5 Natrona vs. #4 Green River – 5:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
#6 Jackson vs. #3 Rock Springs – 8:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Friday, March 2:
Jackson/Rock Springs winner vs. #2 Kelly Walsh – 5:30pm
Natrona/Green River winner vs. #1 Evanston – 8:30pm
Saturday, March 3:
Friday 5:30pm loser vs. Friday 8:30pm loser – 11:30am 3rd Place
Friday 5:30pm winner vs. Friday 8:30pm winner – 2:30pm 1st Place
3A West at Pinedale:
Checking record vs. highest team in the quadrant not involved in the tie, Riverton gets #1 seed over Cody, because the Wolverines swept the head-to-head games vs. Lander, whereas the Broncs didn’t.
Thursday, March 1:
(#2S) Mountain View 57 (#3N) Lander 46
(#1N) Riverton 44 (#4S) Lyman 24
(#3S) Pinedale vs. (#2N) Cody – 6:30pm
(#4N) Powell vs. (#1S) Star Valley – 8pm
Friday, March 2:
Consolation Round:
Lander vs. Lyman – Noon LOSER OUT!
Pinedale/Cody loser vs. Powell/Star Valley loser – 1:30pm LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals:
Mountain View vs. Riverton – 6:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Pinedale/Cody winner vs. Powell/Star Valley winner – 8pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Saturday, March 3:
Friday 1:30pm winner vs. Mountain View/Riverton loser – 11am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Lander/Lyman winner vs. Friday 8pm loser – 12:30pm LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
11am winner vs. 12:30pm winner – 4pm 3rd Place
Mountain View/Riverton winner vs. Friday 8pm winner – 7pm 1st Place
