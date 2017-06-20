4H Shooting Sports Club Presented the Waldner House with Donations for Second Year

According to a press release from Memorial Hospital Foundation for the second year in a row, the local 4H Shooting Sports Club focused their community project on collecting donations for the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House. Donations included toiletries, canned food, paper towels, toilet paper, and more and were presented to the Memorial Hospital Foundation June 19th.

“The club decided last year to dedicate their community project to support the patients who stay at the Waldner House by collecting basic home necessities and cash donations which really helped us provide a warm home to patients. We are very grateful to the team to think of us again this year and are excited to be able to continue providing patients with the basic necessities they need while staying at the Waldner House” explained the Foundation’s Executive Director, Tiffany Marshall. “This is such a great group of kids and it’s wonderful to see how they work together to support our hospital and patients. They’re a great example of how the community comes together to support our hospital and our patients.”

The Waldner House has been open and available to patients for 7 months and has played home to 15 patients and their families who have traveled to Rock Springs for treatment on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County campus. The Waldner House is utilized for patients who have an extended stay in Rock Springs due to treatment plans and has accounted for almost 100 nights stayed.

“We’ve had a few patients and their families who have stayed in Rock Springs for 20 to 30 days and we’re happy to have them at the Waldner House,” added the House Manager, LaRae Moeller.

The Waldner House has received numerous donations from a variety of local groups including high school students, church groups, the house’s neighbors, Memorial Hospital staff, and community organizations. Last month, the Waldner House received a dedicated bench in honor of a local community member who passed away after battling cancer.

For more information on the Waldner House and how to get involved, contact the Foundation at 307.352.8234 or visit the Waldner House section of Memorial Hospital’s website

(http://www.sweetwatermemorial.com/our_foundation/waldner_house.aspx).