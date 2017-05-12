4th Annual Veteran’s Awareness Walk in Rock Springs May 20

The 4th Annual Veteran’s Awareness Walk in Rock Springs is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th.

Veterans, family, friends, and community members are invited to participate in this free awareness event. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at 100 N Side Belt Loop in Rock Springs.

Participants will walk from Veterans Park to American Legion Archie Haye Post #24 at 551 Broadway Street In Downtown Rock Springs.

A donation BBQ will take place at the American Legion following the event.