5 Questions With… Brandi Chubb

Ahead of her “Live in the Lobby” performance at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs, Wyo4News asked musician Brandi Chubb about her life as a musician and what the music scene is like in Sweetwater County.

How do you describe your sound?

I would describe my sound as soulful country. Sometimes I call it country blues. I love to incorporate sounds from the past in my cover pieces but, when writing my own material, I like to put a soulful touch, though sometimes I can rock things up a bit.

How long have you been playing?

As far as performing locally here in Rock Springs and surrounding areas, I’ve been playing for about nine years, though my performances started when I was 11 in my hometown in various talent shows and church services, as well as a best actress performance in the musical Oklahoma in high school.

What instruments do you play?

I played the flute growing up in concert and marching band for 8 years (not so much anymore), filling in for percussion on occasion. I play some piano by ear, and I play rhythm guitar for some of my performances, which is not my forte I’m not ashamed to say!

Who are your biggest musical influences?

My biggest musical influences are without a doubt Patsy Cline and Linda Rondstadt. From about 4 years old I was in awe over Patsy’s soulful sound, which at the time was revolutionary for the country music scene. My grandmother was the sound that inspired me personally. Just pure talent, she graced a few stages here in Rock Springs back in the 70s and 80s.

In your opinion, what’s the music scene like in Sweetwater County?

The music scene here in Sweetwater County is an abundance of talent, some hidden and some not. There are Nashville quality musicians right here in our backyard. I am amazed by some of the talent I have gotten to know here in Sweetwater County! Not just country, but blues, rock, and bluegrass musicians as well. Our county, along with surrounding counties as well, has much to offer the musical world. Let’s not forget the amazing theatrical department at Western and their professionally done performances–mini-Broadway right her at our finger tips.

Check out Brandi Chubb during the “Live in the Lobby” concert at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, April 27th starting at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door.

Broadway Theater Facebook page

Downtown Rock Springs website