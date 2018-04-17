5,000 sheep herded across I-80

County deputies and state troopers were on hand for traffic control when some 5,000 head of sheep were moved across Interstate 80 without incident on Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said mounted herders are driving their sheep north from winter range south of Rock Springs to their spring lambing grounds.

The flocks crossed I-80 at the Highway 191 South interchange west of Rock Springs. Also lending a hand at the crossing was the Sheriff’s Office sole animal control officer and the county’s livestock range officer.