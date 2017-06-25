Flaming Gorge Dam

Although the Dam lies in the state of Utah, the Flaming Gorge Reservoir has long been a part of Sweetwater County.. How many truly know about its history.

Construction began in 1956, October 15, 1956 to be exact. In an order given by then President Dwight Eisenhower the first blast of dynamite was ignited blasting rocks and other debris from the area.

A 1,100 foot long diversion tunnel was placed in the side of the canyon wall which allowed crews to divert the river around the construction site.

Crew members lived in the nearby town of Dutch John as well as a Construction Company Camp that was later covered by the reservoir. At the peak of the construction of the Dam, it was reported that the population in Dutch John was over 3,000.

The Cart Creek Bridge, or Rainbow Bridge as it is known, was dedicated on December 14, 1962 with officials from both Utah and Wyoming.

The last bucket of concrete was applied to the Dam on November 15, 1962. The start of the reservoir began on December 10 of that same year.

The generator came on line on September 27, 1963 under the direction of then President John F. Kennedy.

On August 17, 1964, then first lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, dedicated the Dam with many residents from Utah and Wyoming in attendance.