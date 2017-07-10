Latest

Detour Underway For Repair of I-80 On Ramp

July 10, 2017

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews are in the process of creating a detour for the eastbound I-80 on ramp near the Rock Springs Walmart around exit 102 to allow for repair of failing concrete.

Crews were alerted to buckling and failing concrete on the on ramp approximately two weeks ago, and crews were able to clear the debris and fill the gap with a patch.

Work to repair the damage has been planned and will be underway this week. Crews are hoping to have the repairs made and the on-ramp open to traffic by this Friday.

