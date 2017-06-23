Latest

What are the 56 Nationalities of Rock Springs?

June 23, 2017

Rock Springs is known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities. Host to All,” but many residents do not know which 56 nationalities were originally in Rock Springs.

According to information provided by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the following is a list compiled from the list of nationalities in The History of Union Pacific Coal Mines, a list made by Henry Chadey (the first director of the Sweetwater County Museum in Green River), and a review of the 1910 census.

Some regions have contributed greatly to Rock Springs’ heritage, but have not been recognized as nations. The Basque and the Trentini are two of the most well-known in the category.

  1. Albanian
  2. Argentine
  3. Armenian
  4. Australian
  5. Austrian
  6. Belgian
  7. Bosnian
  8. Bulgarian
  9. Canadian
  10. Chinese
  11. Croatian
  12. Cuban
  13. Czech
  14. Danish
  15. Egyptian
  16. English
  17. Estonian
  18. Finnish
  19. French
  20. German
  21. Greek
  22. Dutch/Hollander
  23. Hungarian
  24. Indian
  25. Irish
  26. Italian
  27. Japanese
  28. Korean
  29. Latvian
  30. Lebanese
  31. Lithuanian
  32. Mexican
  33. Norwegian
  34. Panamanian
  35. Philippine
  36. Polish
  37. Portuguese
  38. Rumanian
  39. Russian
  40. Scottish
  41. Serbian
  42. Slovenian
  43. South African
  44. Spanish
  45. Swedish
  46. Swiss
  47. Syrian
  48. Turkish
  49. Ukrainian
  50. Venezuelan
  51. Welsh
  52. White Russian (Byelorussian)
  53. Iraqi
  54. Jordanian
  55. Persian (Irani)
  56. Colombian
