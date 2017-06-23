What are the 56 Nationalities of Rock Springs?

Rock Springs is known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities. Host to All,” but many residents do not know which 56 nationalities were originally in Rock Springs.
According to information provided by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the following is a list compiled from the list of nationalities in The History of Union Pacific Coal Mines, a list made by Henry Chadey (the first director of the Sweetwater County Museum in Green River), and a review of the 1910 census.
Some regions have contributed greatly to Rock Springs’ heritage, but have not been recognized as nations. The Basque and the Trentini are two of the most well-known in the category.
- Albanian
- Argentine
- Armenian
- Australian
- Austrian
- Belgian
- Bosnian
- Bulgarian
- Canadian
- Chinese
- Croatian
- Cuban
- Czech
- Danish
- Egyptian
- English
- Estonian
- Finnish
- French
- German
- Greek
- Dutch/Hollander
- Hungarian
- Indian
- Irish
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Latvian
- Lebanese
- Lithuanian
- Mexican
- Norwegian
- Panamanian
- Philippine
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Rumanian
- Russian
- Scottish
- Serbian
- Slovenian
- South African
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Swiss
- Syrian
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Venezuelan
- Welsh
- White Russian (Byelorussian)
- Iraqi
- Jordanian
- Persian (Irani)
- Colombian
