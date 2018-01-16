56-year-old Male Suffered Injuries Following Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash Early This Morning

(Rock Springs, Wyo.-January 16, 2018) –On January 16, 2018, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Elk Street for the report of a vehicle hitting a man crossing the street.

Officers conducted an investigation on scene, speaking with the driver of the vehicle and witnesses. The male was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of his injuries. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

As of this time, it appears the pedestrian crossed Elk Street in a location where there were no crosswalks. He failed to yield to the vehicles and was struck by one while crossing the northbound lane of travel. The name of the male has not been released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Jason Wright at 307- 352-1575.

This investigation is ongoing.