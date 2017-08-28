Windows Damaged At Washington Elementary in Green River

Several windows were damaged at Washington Elementary School in Green River this weekend after an 11-year-old accessed the school and damaged the property.

According to Green River Police reports, a teacher who was in the school contacted the police after hearing crashing noises at about 1:18 p.m. on Saturday and locating an 11-year-old boy inside with a hammer and a flashlight.

Officers responded and made contact with the teacher and the boy, who reportedly previously attended the school. He found access into the secured building and allegedly damaged four windows inside.

The value of the damage is currently unknown.

The boy was released to a parent, and officers completed a report on the incident. The report was forward to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.