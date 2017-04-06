Bohl Dismisses Three and Suspends Five From Wyoming Cowboy Football Team

(Laramie, Wyoming) – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced today that he is dismissing three players from the Wyoming Football program for violation of team rules.

The three players being dismissed from the team are: redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker; redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Harvey; and redshirt freshman fullback Zach Taylor.

Bohl also announced that five players are being suspended temporarily from the team for violation of team rules. Those five players being temporarily suspended are: redshirt freshman running back Mike Green II; junior cornerback Antonio Hull; senior free safety Tim Kamana; redshirt freshman linebacker Adrian King; and junior linebacker Chavez Pownell Jr.

Bohl will not have any further comment regarding the dismissals or suspensions, nor will anyone else with UW Athletics.