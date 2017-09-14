Latest

County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Conduct Joint Training Exercise

TOPICS:

September 14, 2017

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe volunteers to play the role of a suspect, fitted with special protective training gear. He is shown here interacting with Deputy Sheriff Morrell and his partner Jara, a Belgian Malinois who joined the Sheriff’s Office in October of 2016.

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – September 14, 2017)     Sheriff’s Office K9 teams trained on Tuesday in special exercises with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

1st Bank June

Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell, his K9 partner Jara, and Sergeant Rich Fischer worked with County Attorney Dan Erramouspe, several of his prosecutors, and other staff members in different scenarios, including drug detection, suspect apprehension and control,  and handler protection.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the training was designed to provide prosecutors with a direct, experience-grounded feel for K9 operations, the better to assist them in preparing court cases.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Conduct Joint Training Exercise"

Leave a Reply