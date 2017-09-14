County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Conduct Joint Training Exercise

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – September 14, 2017) Sheriff’s Office K9 teams trained on Tuesday in special exercises with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell, his K9 partner Jara, and Sergeant Rich Fischer worked with County Attorney Dan Erramouspe, several of his prosecutors, and other staff members in different scenarios, including drug detection, suspect apprehension and control, and handler protection.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the training was designed to provide prosecutors with a direct, experience-grounded feel for K9 operations, the better to assist them in preparing court cases.