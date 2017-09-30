Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 29, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com high school football scores from last nights action.

4A

Sheridan 52 Cheyenne South 7

Natrona 56 Thunder Basin 8

Cheyenne East 16 Laramie 14

Kelly Walsh 39 Cheyenne Central 27

Rock Springs 62 Campbell County 12

3A

Star Valley 16 Cody 6

Evanston 27 Green River 24

Douglas 17 Rawlins 14

Riverton 30 Lander 27

Torrington 34 Buffalo 6

Worland 49 Jackson 14

2A

Glenrock 28 Wheatland 14

Mountain View 40 Pinedale 0

Big Piney 34 Lovell 7

Greybull 52 Kemmerer 16

Thermopolis 34 Moorecroft 20

Newcastle 44 Burns 16

Lyman 32 Star Valley JV 6

1A

Cokeville 41 Evanston JV 6

Pine Bluffs 35 Lusk 8

Upton-Sundance 28 Southeast 14

Big Horn 45 Wright 13

Rocky Mountain 22 Wind River 0

Saratoga 32 Shoshoni 20

Cokeville JV 55 Wyoming Indian 0

6-Man

Guernsey-Sunrise Kaycee Saturday 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden 73 Dubois 20

Burlington 50 Meeteetse 16

Midwest 2 Rock River 0 Forfeit

Riverside 64 St. Stephens 6

Lingle Ft. Laramie Hanna Elk Mountain Saturday 2 p.m.

Normative Services Hulett Saturday 1 p.m.