Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 29, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com high school football scores from last nights action.
Sheridan 52 Cheyenne South 7
Natrona 56 Thunder Basin 8
Cheyenne East 16 Laramie 14
Kelly Walsh 39 Cheyenne Central 27
Rock Springs 62 Campbell County 12
3A
Star Valley 16 Cody 6
Evanston 27 Green River 24
Douglas 17 Rawlins 14
Riverton 30 Lander 27
Torrington 34 Buffalo 6
Worland 49 Jackson 14
2A
Glenrock 28 Wheatland 14
Mountain View 40 Pinedale 0
Big Piney 34 Lovell 7
Greybull 52 Kemmerer 16
Thermopolis 34 Moorecroft 20
Newcastle 44 Burns 16
Lyman 32 Star Valley JV 6
1A
Cokeville 41 Evanston JV 6
Pine Bluffs 35 Lusk 8
Upton-Sundance 28 Southeast 14
Big Horn 45 Wright 13
Rocky Mountain 22 Wind River 0
Saratoga 32 Shoshoni 20
Cokeville JV 55 Wyoming Indian 0
6-Man
Guernsey-Sunrise Kaycee Saturday 2 p.m.
Farson-Eden 73 Dubois 20
Burlington 50 Meeteetse 16
Midwest 2 Rock River 0 Forfeit
Riverside 64 St. Stephens 6
Lingle Ft. Laramie Hanna Elk Mountain Saturday 2 p.m.
Normative Services Hulett Saturday 1 p.m.
