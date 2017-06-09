5K Fun Runs In Green River and Rock Springs Throughout Summer

Green River and Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Departments have teamed up to provide Summer Fun Runs throughout the summer.

The first run kicked off in Green River last weekend with the theme “Twinkie Trot.” Fun runs rotate weeks between Green River and Rock Springs locations. The event is geared toward people of all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome.

Every run is free and open to the public and features a fun theme each week.

Registration for each event begins at 6 p.m. with the race beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Below is a list of Summer Fun Runs and locations for each town:

Green River:

Date Location Theme June 5 Stratton Myers Park Twinkie Trot June 19 Green River Recreation Center Story Walk July 17 Expedition Island Watermelon July 31 Green River Recreation Center Mustache Dash

Rock Springs:

Date Location Theme June 12 Rock Springs Civic Center Super Hero Run June 26 Walnut Elementary School Zombie Run July 10 Century West Park Slip and Slide Run July 24 Civic Center Mustache August 7 Location TBD Pokemon