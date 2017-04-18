5K Raises Over $1300 For “To Write Love On Her Arms”

A local 5K run/walk in honor of those affected by addiction, suicide, self-harm, and depression earned over $1,300 for the cause on Saturday.

A total of 32 people participated in the 5K which was sponsored by “To Write Love On Her Arms,” a non-profit to provide help for people affected by depression, suicide, addiction, and self-harm.

Event organizer Danielle Thompson said the total of $1,308 raised by the Sweetwater County Team, called “The Proclaimers,” was the fourth highest amount raised by such races across the country. These “satellite races” were held in all 50 states and in four countries.

Funds earned will go directly to “To Write Love on Her Arms.”