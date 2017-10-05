5th Annual Digital Citizenship Family Night and Chili Cook-Off

Eastside Elementary School is hosting the fifth annual Digital Citizenship Family Night and Chili Cook-off on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

People of all ages are invited to attend the event, which begins at 5 p.m. on Eastside Elementary.

Digital Citizenship Family Night begins with a poster session put on by WWCC students and a digital playground hosted by the SCSD#1 Gifted and Talented program. Students and adults alike will have an opportunity to come together, enjoy a chili cook-off, and learn about netiquette, digital footprints, the latest applications and other topics in workshops from 7:00 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

Other attractions include a SchoolWay booth by SCSD#1 Information Technology, a raffle, and a Q&A session with dessert at 8:00 p.m. Free childcare will be provided.

Inspiration for the event originated in a conversation between Brent McMurtrey, the principal at Eastside, and Jennifer Allen, Assistant Professor of Business Information Systems/Computer Science at WWCC, when her son was a student enrolled in fifth grade. Each year new apps and technologies are being consumed at rapid rates by children and teenagers, often leaving parents and guardians unaware of what our young people are exposed to. Digital Citizenship Family Night and Chili Cook-off will help bridge that gap and increase the community’s safe, responsible and respectful use of digital technology. ​