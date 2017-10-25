6 Rock Springs To Play #3 Cheyenne East In First Round Of Playoffs

The Sixth ranked Rock Springs Tigers will travel east this Friday to Cheyenne to take on the Third ranked Thunderbirds of Cheyenne East.

The Tigers are coming off a tough loss last Friday to the Second ranked Mustangs of Natrona County and hope to keep their playoff hopes alive by coming away with a win in Cheyenne.

The Tigers Offense is ranked Fourth currently in 4A play with an average of 323.9 yards per game, and lead by Senior running back Mason Randall. Randall sits Fourth in the state in All Purpose Offense with an average of 199 yards per game. Randall also sits First in the state in Punt Returns with an average return of 40 yards.

Freshman Quarterback Graedyn Buell sits Third in the state going into Friday’s game with an average of 163.6 passing yards per game with 13.5 yards per completion. Buell goes into Friday’s game with a completion rate of 48% with 106.8% Quarterback Efficiency.

The Tigers Defense sits Ninth in the state allowing an average of 394.1 yards a game with an average of 32.3 points a game. The Tigers Defense is lead by Senior Adam Forbush who sits Eighth in the State with an average of 6.5 tackles per game.

The Tiger Pre-Game Show is set for 5:40 p.m. with Kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. Be sure to tune into am 1360 krkk to listen to the game.

Playoff Breakdown

The Semi-Final Round of the 4A Playoffs will take place on Friday, November 3. Here is a breakdown of how Semi-Finals Teams will be determined.

The winner of the Cheyenne Central vs Sheridan game will play the winner of the Thunder Basin vs Kelly Walsh game.

The winner of the Rock Springs vs Cheyenne East game will play the winner of the Laramie Natrona County game.