63 Pounds of Marijuana Seized Near Laramie

The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Laramie on Thursday.

The traffic stop occurred at 7:30 a.m. on October 26th near mile post 290 on Interstate 80 eastbound. This is approximately 20 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming.

A Wyoming State Trooper observed a 2016 Ford Focus traveling east on Interstate 80 as the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel several times. The Trooper stopped the vehicle for the lane use violations.

After stopping the Ford, the Trooper obtained reasonable suspicion that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in some type of criminal activity. The Trooper asked the driver for consent to search the Ford and the consent to search was granted.

During the search, the Trooper found approximately 63 pounds of marijuana in several bags. It was determined the marijuana was being transported to the Tennessee area from California.

With the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, 41-year-old Vickey Hamilton, 21-year-old Lorenzo Hamilton, and 18-year-old Champainge Rucker, all from Nashville, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $126,000.