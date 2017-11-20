Task Force on Nonmotorized Transport to Meet Nov. 30

The public is invited to listen to the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force call-in meeting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Participants can visit meet.google.com/zbx-ivhz-vkt or dial 304-518-4775 and enter pin number 1147#.

Formed by the 2016 Wyoming Legislature, the 13-member task force’s vision is a Wyoming where people choose to walk and ride on a greatly enhanced transportation and recreation system.

To that end, members are studying the potential economic and health benefits to nonmotorized transport, and the safety and funding challenges involved.

The task force will review the final report and recommendations before presenting the plan to Gov. Matt Mead. The public may comment on the draft plan by visiting wyomingbusiness.org/bicycle or emailing Task Force Chairman Tim Young at tim@wyopath.org.

This report comes on the heels of an outdoor recreation industry report compiled by the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency, to assess the state of the industry and the industry’s needs in order to prosper. That report can be found at http://wyomingbusiness.org/content/industryprofiles.

The Business Council’s report was released in conjunction with the Outdoor Recreation Task Force final report. The Outdoor Task Force was formed by Gov. Mead last year. The group – comprising 26 members from around Wyoming representing industry, conservation, user groups and government officials – forwarded 11 primary recommendation to strengthen the outdoor recreation economy in the state. The report can be found at http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/learn/wyoming-outdoor-recreation-task-force.

Outdoor recreation in Wyoming contributes $4.5 billion in consumer spending, $1.4 billion in wages and salaries and directly employs 50,000 people.