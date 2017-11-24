Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 25, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming Game And Fish Solves Mule Deer Poaching Case: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that they have caught up with the individual who illegally shot a buck mule deer south of Pinedale recently. More information here.
- Women’s Club Of Rock Springs Hears From American Legion Speaker, Discusses Holiday House Fundraiser: The general meeting for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs was held November 21st. More information here.
- Barrasso Spends Thanksgiving With Troops In Kuwait: U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) shared Thanksgiving dinner with Wyoming National Guard troops serving in Kuwait. More information here.
- YWCA Prepares For Festival Of Trees: The YWCA is preparing for the 2017 Festival of Trees which will take place November 30th and December 1st at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs. More information here.
- WWCC Hosts 2018 State Spelling Bee: The 2018 Wyoming State Spelling Bee will be hosted at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, on March 24th, 2018. More information here.
- The Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History Of I-80 Between Laramie And Walcott Junction: Western Wyoming Community College will host author and archivist John Waggener, in a historical discussion of Interstate 80 connecting Laramie and Walcott Junction on December 1st, at 7:00 p.m., in room 1302. More information here.
- Recruits Sought For Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Training Academy: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
