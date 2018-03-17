65 Served at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen on Friday

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – March 17, 2018) 65 people enjoyed a hot lunch Friday at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, which was prepared and served by volunteers at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church in Rock Springs.

Established in 1990, the Loaves and Fishes program provides hot lunches for the needy. The Soup Kitchen receives no government funding, operating on donations of money, food, and time donated by local businesses, churches, and individuals.

On the menu Friday was homemade chicken noodle soup, chicken salad sandwiches, deviled eggs, salad, chips, salsa, and guacamole, and lemon meringue pie.