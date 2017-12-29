Latest

Young at Heart Center to Host Community Breakfast January 5

December 29, 2017

The Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Community Breakfast on Friday, January 5th. An All-American breakfast buffet will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. French toast, breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, coffee, and milk will all be available.

The breakfast is $2.00 for children, $6.00 for people age 59 and under, and $4.00 for people over 60 years of age with a filled out AGNES form.

All proceeds directly benefit Young at Heart.

1st bank december

 

 

