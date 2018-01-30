Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 28, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of January 28, 2018.

In 4A action, Evanston remains number one while Rock Springs moves up two spots into number two. Kelly Walsh and Green River drop to number three and four. Natrona and Jackson remain number five and six.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 4-0, 12-3

Rock Springs 2-1, 9-5

Kelly Walsh 2-1, 9-5

Green River 1-2, 11-3

Natrona 1-2, 3-11

Jackson 0-4, 4-9

3A west action saw no movement.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Star Valley 2-0, 5-7

Mountain View 2-1, 5-8

Pinedale 1-1, 8-7

Lyman 0-3, 1-14

2A Southwest saw Wind River move into the number one spot.

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wind River 3-0, 14-3

Wyoming Indian 2-1, 14-4

Big Piney 0-2, 11-7

Kemmerer 0-2, 0-13

1A Southwest saw no movement.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Farson-Eden 4-0, 11-7

Saratoga 3-2, 10-4

Encampment 2-3, 10-4

Cokeville 1-2, 9-6 (1 Score Missing)

Little Snake River 0-3, 4-10 (1 Score Missing)