A new bill allows Wyoming students up to four years after graduating high school to apply for the Hathaway Scholarship.

The bill, introduced by House District 41 Representative Bill Henderson from Cheyenne, was signed by Governor Matt Mead on Monday.

Since its beginning in 2006, the Hathaway Scholarship required Wyoming high school graduates to apply within two years of graduation. The newly passed bill extends this period to four years after high school graduation.

Hathaway Scholarships are designed to provide an incentive for graduates from high schools in Wyoming to attend post-secondary education in the Cowboy State. The program consists of four separate merit scholarships and a need-based scholarship for eligible students.