March 19th, Sweetwater County Weather Update

Tonight – Mosly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.