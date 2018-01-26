A Colorado woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and other law enforcement officers on a pursuit yesterday has been arrested.

Mary Sedlacek, 76 of Colorado Springs, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Facility and charged with reckless driving and eluding a police officer after leading troopers on a pursuit.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the pursuit started at milepost 268 on Interstate 25 yesterday. Around 12:23 p.m., a WHP Trooper was parked in the median observing traffic when he noticed a northbound Volkswagen speeding 96 mph in a posted 80 mph zone.

The Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Sedlacek, failed to yield to the Trooper and began to elude the Trooper. The vehicle continued north on Interstate 25 until the vehicle approached the Interstate 25 and Interstate 90 junction. The driver proceeded eastbound on I-90 at speeds well over 100 mph.

At milepost 106 on I-90, WHP Troopers and Campbell County Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices and the vehicle slowly came to a stop. The driver of the Volkswagen, 76-year-old Mary Sedlacek, was taken into custody without incident.