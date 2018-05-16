Rock Springs Chamber To Raise 56 Flags Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will have a flag raising ceremony tomorrow for their “Adopt-A-Flag” program. The flag raising ceremony will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive, Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. when all 56 flags will be raised at once.

The program was designed to honor and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Rock Springs, by showcasing the flags of the original 56 nationalities that were the foundation of Rock Springs. Workers from all over the world migrated to the area to work in the coal mines. It is from this original group of settlers and workers that we became known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities.”

According to the Chamber, the flags will be flown seasonally each year on both sides of Dewar Drive. The program is made possible by individuals and businesses who made donations to “Adopt-A-Flag.”