Wolves, Tigers and Lady Tigers Soccer Open State Tournament Play Today

The 4A Wyoming State High School Soccer Tournament starts up today in Jackson. In the Girls tournament, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, seeded number one out of the West Conference, will take on Campbell County, number four seed from the East at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Advertisement

Other 4A Girls matchup have Kelly Walsh (#3W) playing Cheyenne Central (#2E), Laramie (#3E) vs. Jackson (#2W) and Natrona (#4W) vs. Thunder Basin (#1E). All those matches are also scheduled for 2:00 p.m. starts.

In the Boys tournament, Green River, the top seed from the West, will open play against Cheyenne East (#4W) at 4:00 p.m. while Rock Springs (#2W) takes on Laramie (#3E) also at 4:00 p.m. The other matchups have Kelly Walsh (#3W) vs. Cheyenne Central (#2E) and Natrona (#4W) vs. Thunder Basin (#1E).

Advertisement

Both tournaments will run through Saturday.