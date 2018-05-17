UW Alumni Association Event Held In Rock Springs Raised A Record Amount Of $$$$

The 26th Annual UW Alumni Association Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, held last month in Rock Springs raised $54,107.00. That total betters the previous amount raised by over $14,000.00. Officials stated that 165 people attended the event held at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

All money raised from the event/auction will help support The UW Alumni Associations’ scholarship program.

Keener Fry, Executive Director of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association commented, “We extend a special thanks to our title sponsor, Wyo4News and Bruce and Carla Pivic. Bruce and Carla began their partnership through Infinity Power and Controls in 2011 and have continued it through Wyo4News.

Kenner added, “With their anchor sponsorship for the past eight years, they have taken the lead to propel the auction to new heights. Their support, in part, has contributed to the UWAA scholarship awards increasing by 100% since 2011.”