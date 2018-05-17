Rock Springs And Green River To Compete at State Meet This Weekend

Rock Springs and Green River track and field team members are in Casper for the 4A State Track Meet which begins Tomorrow. Casper Kelly Walsh is the defending boy’s champion while Campbell County is looking to defend the 4A girls crown.

Last week the Rock Springs Tigers finished second at the 4A West Regional Meet in Jackson. Green River finished sixth. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers enter the meet coming off a second-place Regional Meet finish while the Lady Wolves were sixth.

The 4A State Track and Field Meet will conclude Saturday.

View schedule below: