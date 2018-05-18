MHSC Offering Health Screening Tests Any Day Of The Week.

Through the end of May Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be offering daily health and wellness screenings.

According to a press release from MHSC, residents can have tests done whenever the lab is open: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Memorial Hospital is now offering more than 30 tests including a Comprehensive Chemistry Panel, Hepatitis C testing, and testing to see if a person is getting enough Vitamin D. Fasting is recommended for accurate results.

For a complete list, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com and click on “Our Services.” Persons can also call the MHSC Lab at 307-352-8360 for an appointment. While walk-ins are welcome, people are encouraged to call the MHSC Lab at 307-352-8360 for an appointment.

Wellness testing results can be forwarded to an individuals doctor or sent their home.