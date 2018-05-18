Edwards Adds Junior College Transfer A.J. Banks to 2018-19 Roster

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 18, 2018) – University of Wyoming men’s head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the addition of junior college guard A.J. Banks of Pratt Community College in Kansas to the 2018-19 roster on Friday. Banks is the seventh signing in this year’s class and will have two seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

“We are excited because A.J. (Banks) fits what we were looking for with his size at the lead guard spot,” Edwards said. “He can play off the ball screen and really defend his position and has the ability to play above the rim. He is a tremendous student-athlete that fits the direction we are heading.”

Banks, is a 6-2, 175-pounder from Las Vegas, Nev. He recently finished his sophomore season at Pratt Community College. He averaged 11.2 points per game last season in 25 games. Banks added three rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the three-point line. As a freshman at Pratt, Banks averaged 6.9 points per game and 2.3 assists per night.

Banks played his high school basketball at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas. He averaged 11.4 points per game as a senior and led his team to a 16-7 overall record.

Banks also received recruiting interest from Utah State, Pacific, Florida International, Jackson State and Stetson.

“The biggest thing about A.J. (Banks) besides being a talented athlete is that he is just as good in the classroom,” Wyoming assistant coach Shaun Vandiver said. “His potential is unlimited with his size, length, and athleticism. One of his best traits is that he is very coachable. He is just a really great get for us.”

Banks joins Trevon “TJ” Taylor, Bradley Belt, Tariq Johnson, Brandon Porter and Trace Young along with junior college transfer Jake Hendricks assignees for the 2018-19 season.