Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 5/21-5/25

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 21 through Friday, May 25. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, May 21, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

11:30 a.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures

6 p.m.- Remember When: Native American Cultures

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- Memoir Writing

4 p.m.- Board Meeting

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12:00 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

6:30 p.m.- Line Dancing

Thursday, May 24, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Friday, May 25, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Memorial Day: Operation Gratitude

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot