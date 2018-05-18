May 18, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.