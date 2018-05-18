Sheriff’s Office Open for Business at New Location

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – May 18, 2018) The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has moved into its new facility at the Sweetwater County Justice Center west of Rock Springs, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday.

Sheriff’s Office operations, encompassing Administration, Patrol, Detectives, Interview Rooms, Evidence & Property, Civil Process, Training Rooms, County Emergency Management, an Emergency Operations Center, a Vehicle Impound-Storage Building, and the Sweetwater County Detention Center, are now located at the Justice Center at 50140 U.S. Highway South.

Advertisement

To get to the new location, exit Interstate 80 at mile marker 99 – the East Flaming Gorge Road Exit – and proceed 1.4 miles south. The new Sheriff’s Office facility is located adjacent to the Detention Center.

Lowell provided the following information concerning the new facility:

Mailing Address: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South, Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Telephone Numbers and Email Addresses: Virtually all Sheriff’s Office telephone numbers and email addresses previously in use remain the same.

Detention Center: Entrances to the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center are separate. To be fingerprinted, visit an inmate, or conduct other Detention Center business, use the Detention Center entrance.