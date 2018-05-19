Lady Tigers Lead Team Competition After Friday’s Competition At 4A State Track Meet

After Friday’s full day of competition at the 4A Wyoming State High School Track and Field meet in Casper both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers are in the race for the team championships.

In the Girls competition, the Lady Tigers currently lead the competition with 59.5 points, three points better than second place Sheridan. The Green River Lady Wolves are currently in seventh place with 19 points.

The Rock Springs High School Boys are in third place in the team scores with 41.5 points. Laramie is in first place with 84 points with Natrona second with 60.5 points. Green River is 12th with five points.

Local Highlights from Friday:

Girls 800 Meters Finals – 5th Bailee Radakovich (RS)

Boys 800 Meters Finals – 2nd David Medina (RS, 4th Parker Jones (RS)

Boys High Jump Finals – 4th Okere Favor (RS)

Girls Long Jump Finals – 1st State Champion – Selena Cudney (RS), 2nd Favour Wanjoku (RS)

Girls 4 x 100 Relay Finals – 3rd Rock Springs (Selena Cudney, Jenae Ramirez, Rachel Shuler, Favour Wanjoku)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay Finals – 5th rock Springs (Favor Okere, Hunter Hanson, Jaeden Carnahan, Erick Salcido)

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Finals – 3rd Rock Springs (Selena Cudney, Rachel Shuler, Jenae Ramirez, Shaunti Longfellow)