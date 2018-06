Green River Police Blotter: June 11, 2018

Incidents from 06-11-2018 0600hrs to 06-12-2018 0600hrs

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G18060511 GRPD 07:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch

G18060512 GRPD 07:17:27 06/11/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G18060513 GRPD 06:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol

G18060514 GRPD 07:42:00 06/11/18 Traffic Hazard IRONWOOD ST

G18060515 GRPD 08:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch

G18060516 GRPD 08:00:01 06/11/18 Extra Patrol

G18060517 GRPD 08:47:11 06/11/18 Animal Calls 285 UINTA DR; US BANK #002 NFA

G18060518 GRPD 09:01:23 06/11/18 911 Calls 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187

G18060519 GRPD 09:01:18 06/11/18 Animal Calls BLK SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G18060520 GRPD 08:54:20 06/11/18 Property Damage UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to a residence in reference to a report of property damage. The reporting party advised Officers that

someone had cut their garden hose.

G18060521 GRPD 09:03:11 06/11/18 VIN Inspection ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G18060522 GRPD 08:48:27 06/11/18 Civil Issues REYNOLDS ST NFA

G18060523 GRPD 09:37:18 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060524 GRPD 09:38:04 06/11/18 Animal Calls 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR NFA

G18060525 GRPD 09:51:20 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060526 GRPD 10:28:39 06/11/18 Parking Problem 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD; FMC PARK NFA

G18060527 GRPD 10:34:58 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060528 GRPD 10:46:08 06/11/18 Animal Calls BARNHART ST RTF

G18060529 GRPD 10:49:17 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060530 GRPD 09:59:01 06/11/18 911 Calls MM130 I 80 WB NFA

G18060531 GRPD 08:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060532 GRPD 11:11:29 06/11/18 Suicidal NFA

G18060533 GRPD 11:41:04 06/11/18 Alarm NFA

G18060534 GRPD 11:52:13 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 91 UINTA DR;NORBERG TOWING

G18060535 GRPD 12:03:58 06/11/18 Parking Problem COLORADO CIR NFA

G18060536 GRPD 12:08:12 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G18060537 GRPD 12:06:07 06/11/18 Traffic Offense ALEXANDRIA CIR & SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G18060538 GRPD 12:24:51 06/11/18 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18060539 GRPD 14:09:26 06/11/18 Information 661 UINTA DR; DR BIRCH’S OFFICE NFA

G18060540 GRPD 14:33:04 06/11/18 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST NFA

G18060541 GRPD 14:54:31 06/11/18 Suspicious 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G18060542 GRPD 15:06:18 06/11/18 Animal Calls UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G18060543 GRPD 15:15:58 06/11/18 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060544 GRPD 15:20:09 06/11/18 Accidents CLARK ST RBM

Officers responded to an address in reference to a report of a crash. The driver of a Wyoming Waste Systems garbage

truck was in the area, emptying the recycling containers. After emptying one of the recycling containers, the driver failed to place the container back on the ground and pulled forward. As the truck was pulling forward, the mechanical arms crashed into a vehicle that was parked on the side of the street.

G18060545 GRPD 15:15:24 06/11/18 VIN Inspection BRIDGER DR NFA

G18060546 GRPD 15:53:39 06/11/18 VIN Inspection W TETON BLVD

G18060547 GRPD 16:04:12 06/11/18 Juvenile 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060548 GRPD 16:17:15 06/11/18 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

G18060549 GRPD 16:14:52 06/11/18 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18060550 GRPD 16:00:01 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060551 GRPD 14:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060552 GRPD 17:04:53 06/11/18 Citizen Assist 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY; HITCHING POST NFA

G18060553 GRPD 17:15:26 06/11/18 Citizen Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G18060554 GRPD 18:18:03 06/11/18 Drugs CUMORAH WAY NFA

G18060555 GRPD 20:13:45 06/11/18 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA

G18060556 GRPD 20:16:21 06/11/18 Threats/Harass WILKES DR NFA

G18060557 GRPD 16:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060558 GRPD 15:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060559 GRPD 16:00:01 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060560 GRPD 17:00:00 06/11/18 Security Check NFA

G18060561 GRPD 20:48:48 06/11/18 Lost Property 1795 BRIDGER DR; STRATTON MYERS PARK RTF

Officers responded to Stratton Myers Park in reference to a report of lost property. The reporting party advised they had left a baseball game bag at the park.

G18060562 GRPD 23:23:37 06/11/18 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G18060563 GRPD 23:08:56 06/11/18 Traffic Offense 2531 FOOTHILL BLVD; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG NFA

G18060564 GRPD 23:38:15 06/11/18 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA

G18060565 GRPD 23:48:39 06/11/18 Traffic Stop 73 UINTA DR; PLAINS TIRE NFA

G18060566 GRPD 00:12:16 06/12/18 Traffic Stop E 3RD S & S CENTER ST RTF

Jacob Taggart, age 31, of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense.

G18060567 GRPD 00:39:03 06/12/18 K9 E 3RD S & S CENTER ST RTF

Officers deployed the Green River Police Department K9 around Taggart’s vehicle after Taggart was arrested. The K9

gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and the vehicle was searched. During the search of the vehicle, Officers located two items with suspected drug residue on them.

G18060568 GRPD 00:00:01 06/12/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060569 GRPD 22:00:00 06/11/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060570 GRPD 03:16:44 06/12/18 911 Calls NFA

G18060571 GRPD 00:00:00 06/12/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060572 GRPD 23:00:00 06/11/18 Property Watch NFA

G18060573 GRPD 00:00:01 06/12/18 Extra Patrol NFA

G18060574 GRPD 05:00:00 06/12/18 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded