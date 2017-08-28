8 Things to Know About Hank Ketelsen, WWCC Adjunct Professor of Photography

The following is an interview with WWCC’s new professor of photography, by Public Relations Specialist Audrey Harton

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College welcomes new faculty, staff, and students as the 2017-2018 school year commences. The college boasts of a diverse and talented faculty, now including an adjunct professor of photography, Hank Ketelsen. Ketelsen hails from Savannah, Georgia, where he received an MRA in photography from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Members of the community and students alike can enroll in his photography classes. Registration for the spring semester begins November 14th, 2017.

#1: What do you think about Wyoming and Rock Springs so far?

I am completely blown away with how beautiful it is out here. I had visited Wyoming years ago and remember how great it was, but actually being able to live here is really amazing.

#2: How do you get the person, place or thing in front of your camera to appear in the photo just the way you want it?

Practice, practice, practice. I have always strongly felt that becoming comfortable with your equipment allows you to focus more on your subject than on your camera. However, that’s really only part of getting your images to appear how you want them to. Your photos have to also communicate what you want them to communicate to a viewer, and that comes from research into how other artists have used the medium to express ideas and concepts.

#3: Which photographers influenced you, and how did they influence your photographing and career?

I have been influenced by a wide array of photographers. Robert Adams was very influential in his environmental work and writings, and Susan Derges and Adam Fuss for their camera-less photographic works. I could go on with many other examples, but finding photographers that make work that resonates with you is important. By researching their practice and concepts, I found ways to express myself as a photographer.

#4: Is there something specific you’re trying to say with your photographs, and how do you get that point across?

My most recent work has been dealing with how humans have shaped the natural landscape around us, specifically with our relationship with water. The work in Water Study (on my website) dealt with how the Savannah River in Georgia, especially in the city of Savannah, has been transformed from a natural waterway to a freeway for commercial and industrial use. While shipping is a vital industry for Savannah and the people there, it has taken something away from that community, the river isn’t used or seen as a natural resource anymore to anyone in the community. To get my point across, I decided to collect water samples from the river where I was taking photographs and mix that with the photographic chemistry in the darkroom. I would pour the developer across an undeveloped print and allow the water to expose only portions of the full image, showing what had displaced the natural landscape.

#5: How did you get from “aspiring photographer” to doing it for a living, at WWCC?

It has been a long journey! It all started 17 years ago at Lake Tahoe Community College in Photo 1 and I haven’t looked back. I’ve been fortunate to have had amazing professors that would point me in the right direction and help me achieve my goals. I think that having a strong community of photographers is essential to success. Another faculty member here at WWCC stated that the classroom is where the internet stops, and having peers to bounce ideas off of is a huge benefit.

#6: What motivates you in your photography?

At this moment experimentation is my primary motivator. I have a few ideas rolling around in my head, but they are just techniques that I’d like to try out. The projects that come from them need to be fleshed out a little more to see if they are worth the effort. I’m also motivated to learn about the area we have just moved to. Making work that is informed about the area is important as well.

#7: What are your goals for your photography students at WWCC?

My goal is to have learn the technical skills to make strong photographs that explore the concepts and ideas that they want to express.

#8: What are you looking forward to most, in the coming semester?

I cannot wait to see the work that the students make! Both the digital and traditional classes have a long term project where the students can work on anything they would like. I’m excited to learn about my students and this area through their experiences and photographs.

For more information and photos, visit Hank Ketelsen’s website: www.hankketelsen.com, or Western’s website: www.westernwyoming.edu.