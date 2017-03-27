I-80 Shooting Update: Gunshot Determined To Be Self-Inflicted

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – 6:15 PM, Monday, March 27, 2017) Law enforcement authorities in Sweetwater and Carbon Counties have determined that the victim in the shooting incident along the I-80 corridor west of Wamsutter Monday afternoon shot himself.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said the incident was reported to the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center at 2:42 PM Monday afternoon. The victim, a 54-year-old Sweetwater County resident, shot himself in his vehicle with a pistol along Interstate 80 west of Wamsutter, then drove to the Wamsutter Town Hall, where he encountered a uniformed Sheriff’s Office process server, told her he’d been shot, and said he needed help.

The man was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in nearby Rawlins, where he was interviewed by investigators from the Rawlins Police Department, who had been briefed by Sweetwater County detectives. At the hospital, the man admitted he’d shot himself. He was later air-transported to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. There was no word on his condition as of 6:15 PM Monday evening.

Lowell expressed his thanks to the Rawlins Police Department and to the Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers who assisted in the case, and commended his deputies and detectives for their swift, effective action.

“It was vitally important that we make a determination about the true circumstances,” he said. “Otherwise people in the area would have thought an active shooter was at large.”