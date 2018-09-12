Farson-Eden Pronghorns to Travel to Dubois Friday

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns Football team will be on the road this Friday as they travel to Dubois to play the Rams.

The Pronghorns head into Friday’s game coming off a big homecoming win last week against the Saratoga Panthers. The Rams go into Friday’s matchup against the Pronghorns coming off a loss last week to Riverside.

The Pronghorns are leading the state in rushing averaging 462 yards per game with an average of 74 yards passing per game.

Senior Clancy Gines leads the team and sits fourth in the state currently in rushing yards with a total of 171 yards per game followed by Senior Lain Mitchelson who sits fifth in the state with 157 yards per game.

Mitchelson and Gines sit seventh and eighth in the state currently in All-Purpose offense. Mitchelson averages 223 yards of total offense while Gines averages 205.5 yards per game of total offense.

Game time is set for 2 p.m.