The National Drug Take-Back Initiative Happening Today in Rock Springs

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative is a safe means of removing unneeded, unwanted, or expired medications from home and office.

The next National Take-Back Initiative is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. today at Smith’s Grocery/Pharmacy located at 2531 Foothill Blvd and at Albertson’s Pharmacy located at 1323 Dewar Drive.

The National Take-Back Initiative takes place twice a year with the purpose being to encourage people to remove unused, unwanted or expired mediations from homes and offices. The National Drug Take-Back Initiative is a program sponsored by the US Department of Justice (USDOJ). Most medications have an expiration and using medications after expiration can mean the medications do not have the potency intended, and in some cases expired medications can be dangerous. Unnecessary medications in the home or office can also increase the likelihood of theft of those items.

Unneeded, unwanted or expired medications may be dropped off at either location. Anymedications collected are turned over to the Department of Justice for disposition or destruction. The National Take Back Initiative is an important tool in combating the national opioid epidemic as it provides families with the means of safely eliminating sources of potentially addictive medications from their homes.

For further information check the National Take-Back Initiative web site or call the Rock Springs Police Community Service Office for additional information.